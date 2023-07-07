Maine's Dem Gov. Expected to Sign Abortion Expansion Bill

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, is expected to sign a bill approved by the state Legislature Thursday expanding late-term abortions beyond the 24-week "viability" threshold to any time a medical professional deems the procedure "necessary."

"What the bill is really about is ensuring that women and families get the most compassionate health care they can — and the most accurate, medically necessary health care within the medical standards of care, in these tragic circumstances," said state Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cumberland.

The state Senate voted 20-11 Thursday in favor of sending the bill to Mills' desk for a signature.

"This bill changes the standard for when an abortion may be performed after viability to when a licensed physician determines that it is necessary instead of when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother," a summary of the bill reads. "This bill removes the criminal penalties for performing an abortion without being licensed as a physician, physician assistant, or advanced practice registered nurse and for performing an abortion after viability of the fetus when it was not necessary for the preservation of the life or health of the mother."

Current law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks when a fetus is considered "viable" and can live outside the mother's womb, allowing abortions only in the case of a risk to the patient's life.

After Mills signs the bill into law, it will become one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Six states — New Jersey, Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont — and Washington, D.C., leave the abortion decision to doctors and patients without restrictions.

The bill is one of the proposals Mills made in January with Democratic leaders in the state Legislature to expand the availability of abortion after a state veterinarian, Dana Peirce, was forced to go to Colorado for an abortion that was banned in Maine.

"The decision to have an abortion is deeply personal and, as in Dana's case, can be heartbreaking," Mills said at the time. "Fundamentally, these are decisions that should be made by a woman and her medical provider."

Reportedly, 70% of abortions in Maine take place during the first trimester of pregnancy, with 92% of those occurring by the 12th week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.