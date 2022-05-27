Mail Carrier Charged With Scheming to Steal $800K in Unemployment Insurance

A United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Valencia, California, man on Thursday were arrested and charged with scheming to steal nearly $800,000 in unemployment insurance, officials said in a press release.

Stephen Glover, 32, the carrier, and 26-year-old Travis McKenzie face one count of mail fraud each.

The pair reportedly stole debit cards issued by the California's Employment Development Department (EDD), which administers the state's unemployment insurance program, totaling $798,733. Prosecutors say at least $318,771 has already been withdrawn.

McKenzie lived on Glover's mail route.

The debit cards were issued based on applications for pandemic-related unemployment benefits submitted using approximately 50 stolen identities and containing false statements claiming COVID-19-related job losses, the affidavit states.

"The EDD debit cards were issued in the names of victims, some of whom had never resided in, worked in, or even visited California," prosecutors said in the release. "Glover and McKenzie allegedly split the cash withdrawn using the EDD debit cards, some of which had balances exceeding $30,000."

Glover also reportedly stole business and personal checks totaling over $20,000. Glover and McKenzie also fraudulently obtained debit cards from the Virginia Employment Commission, the affidavit alleges.

Both could face 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

The matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the California Employment Development Department Investigations, and the LA Sheriff's Department.