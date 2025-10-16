WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mahmoud khalil | travel | deportation

Judge: Mahmoud Khalil Free to Travel During Deportation Fight

Thursday, 16 October 2025 07:11 PM EDT

A federal judge has lifted travel restrictions for Mahmoud Khalil, allowing the Palestinian activist to speak at rallies and other events across the U.S. as he fights his deportation case brought by the Trump administration.

Khalil, who was freed from a Louisiana immigration jail in June, had asked a federal magistrate judge to lift the restrictions that limited his travel to New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Louisiana and Michigan.

“He wants to travel for the very significant First Amendment reasons that are at the bottom of this case,” his lawyer, Alina Das, said during a virtual hearing Thursday. “He wants to speak to issues of public concern.”

An attorney for the government, Aniello DeSimone, opposed the move, arguing that Khalil “has not provided enough of a reason why he couldn’t attend these and other events telephonically.”

The magistrate judge, Michael Hammer, agreed Thursday to allow Khalil to travel, noting he is not considered a flight risk and had not violated any of his release conditions.

Hammer granted the government’s request that Khalil alert U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about his travel plans ahead of time.

Khalil, a leading figure in anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University, was taken into custody by ICE agents on March 8 — the first campus activist detained under President Donald Trump’s effort to hold pro-Hamas agitators accountable. Khalil, a recent Columbia graduate student, is a legal U.S. permanent resident.

After missing the birth of his first child, he was released from the immigration jail in June by a separate federal judge.

Last month, an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that Khalil could be deported for failing to disclose information on his green card application. His attorneys are currently challenging that decision.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge has lifted travel restrictions for Mahmoud Khalil, allowing the Palestinian activist to speak at rallies and other events across the U.S. as he fights his deportation case brought by the Trump administration. Khalil, who was freed from a Louisiana immigration ...
mahmoud khalil, travel, deportation
285
2025-11-16
Thursday, 16 October 2025 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved