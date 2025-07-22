Khalil Stops Short of Condemning Hamas in TV Interview

Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by federal immigration enforcement agents but then ordered released by a judge following a contentious series of events that caught national attention, stopped short of condemning Hamas during an interview with CNN, according to Mediaite.

Khalil blamed his problems on the Trump administration and the "weaponization of anti-Semitism." He was asked if he condemned Hamas. Mediaite reported his response began with, "I condemn the killing of all Pal-, of all civilians full stop," he said, "And, but what I don't want to get into is-."

"But do you condemn Hamas, specifically?" repeated the questioner. "No," he replied, "I am very clear with condemning all civilians. I'm very straight in my position in that part."

Another related question turned into a similar response, and another questioner stepped in to the back and forth and offered that,"Mahmoud Khalil, you were very clear more than a year ago when you and I had an interview here on CNN in condemning anti-Semitism, and you were very strong in your words at that time as well."

Since his ordered release from detention, Khalil has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration for false imprisonment.