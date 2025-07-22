WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mahmoud khalil | condemn | hamas | immigration | trump administration | antisemitism

Khalil Stops Short of Condemning Hamas in TV Interview

By    |   Tuesday, 22 July 2025 06:41 PM EDT

Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by federal immigration enforcement agents but then ordered released by a judge following a contentious series of events that caught national attention, stopped short of condemning Hamas during an interview with CNN, according to Mediaite.

Khalil blamed his problems on the Trump administration and the "weaponization of anti-Semitism." He was asked if he condemned Hamas. Mediaite reported his response began with, "I condemn the killing of all Pal-, of all civilians full stop," he said, "And, but what I don't want to get into is-."

"But do you condemn Hamas, specifically?" repeated the questioner. "No," he replied, "I am very clear with condemning all civilians. I'm very straight in my position in that part."

Another related question turned into a similar response, and another questioner stepped in to the back and forth and offered that,"Mahmoud Khalil, you were very clear more than a year ago when you and I had an interview here on CNN in condemning anti-Semitism, and you were very strong in your words at that time as well."

Since his ordered release from detention, Khalil has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration for false imprisonment.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by federal immigration enforcement agents but then ordered released by a judge following a contentious series of events that caught national attention, stopped short of condemning Hamas in an interview.
mahmoud khalil, condemn, hamas, immigration, trump administration, antisemitism
200
2025-41-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved