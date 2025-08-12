Public Release of Second MAHA Report Delayed

The White House on Tuesday delayed the public release of the second Make America Healthy Again Commission report on efforts to improve Americans' health and well-being.

The report, which is compiled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.'s office and is expected to be submitted to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, follows an earlier report issued last May that blamed environmental toxins, a lack of physical activity, chronic stress, and other factors, as well as overprescription of medication for childhood health problems.

"The MAHA Commission is on track to submit its Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy Report to the President on Aug. 12," the White House said in a statement. "The report will be unveiled to the public shortly thereafter, as we coordinate the schedules of the President and the various Cabinet members who are a part of the Commission."

The May report came under fire after analysis from the Allbritton Journalism Institute found that the agency cited nonexistent studies, which the White House blamed on "formatting errors."

"I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed, and the report will be updated," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time. "But it does not negate the substance of the report, which, as you know, is one of the most transformative health reports that has ever been released by the federal government."