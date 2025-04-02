WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Hassan Defends Voting for 'Qualified' Trump Nominees

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 03:41 PM EDT

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., defended her support for several of President Donald Trump's nominees and for the Republican spending bill at a Politico event on Wednesday.

Hassan voted for nine of Trump's 15 Cabinet picks, more than any other Democrat, and recently voted to confirm Marty Makary as head of the Food and Drug Administration.

"One of the things we have learned over the last couple of months is that some of the people who are qualified or acting in good faith are either just doing what the administration says or has no voice in the administration, and that is certainly influencing the way I look at these nominees," Hassan said at Politico's Health Care Summit.

Hassan was one of three Democrats to support Makary, saying he is well qualified and wants to combat the opioid problem.

Hassan was one of nine Democrats, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who voted for legislation that helped pass a Republican spending bill. The move inflamed progressives Democrats in the House and other activists, who have called for Schumer to step down as leader.

Under Trump, Hassan argued it would be dangerous to shut down the government.

"The thing about government shutdowns historically in this town is that both parties have an incentive to reopen the government," Hassan said. "I do not believe President Trump and Elon Musk share that incentive."

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., defended her support for several of President Donald Trump's nominees and for the Republican spending bill at a Politico event on Wednesday.
