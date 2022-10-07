New Trump-Aligned PAC Targets Pennsylvania, Ohio Senate Races

Two new advertisements by Make America Great Again, Inc. aim at the opponents of former President Donald Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and J.D. Vance in Ohio.

The political action committee, linked to top Trump allies, was founded on Sept. 23 to complement the existing Save America PAC. It will also likely serve as the former president's primary vehicle for spending money ahead of the November midterm elections.

On Friday morning, the first glimpse of what the group has to offer was made public with an advertisement tearing into Oz's Democrat rival for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The ad brings to light the story of John Brookins, a man currently serving a life sentence for murdering his then-girlfriend's mother with a pair of scissors. Recently, a movement has pushed for Brookins' release, alleging that new DNA evidence can clear him of the crime.

But Fetterman was the only member of Pennsylvania's Board of Pardons to vote for his clemency last year based on those claims, despite admitting to the Bucks County Courier Times that his "testimony wasn't particularly strong."

"John Fetterman wants ruthless killers, muggers, and rapists back on our streets. And he wants them back now," the ad states. "John Fetterman is dangerous."

Shortly after, the group released another ad highlighting a blunder by Ohio Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, who is currently running against Vance for the U.S. Senate.

Taking specific aim at the congressman's perceived image as being a "moderate," the ad highlights Ryan's voting record and a comment made earlier this year when he said he's "got to suck up" to his "future boss," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"Tim Ryan voted the liberal party line 100% of the time — giving stimulus checks to illegal immigrants, hitting middle-class families with tax hikes, creating sky-high inflation, [and] driving our economy to the brink of recession," MAGA Inc. claims.