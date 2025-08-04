MAGA Supporter Booted From St. Louis Soccer Match

A supporter of President Donald Trump was recently booted from a soccer match in St. Louis, Missouri, because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

While attending the July 26 St. Louis City SC soccer game at Energizer Park, Michael Weitzel was asked to leave due to his red MAGA baseball cap.

Weitzel recorded a security guard and police telling him he needed to leave the stadium or he would be removed in handcuffs.

When Weitzel pointed to flags that were being waved, a security guard, who claimed to be a Trump supporter, said the flags had been "pre-approved."

While escorting Weitzel from the stadium, the guard said the fan could remain at the game if he took off his hat. However, a police officer can be heard saying, "We're past that."

"I am being evicted from the premises because of Donald Trump — because we can't wear Donald Trump hats in public," Weitzel said in the video. "Now I am being evicted from the premises. Trump is not welcome at St. Louis City SC club. Trump is not welcome here."

A team season-ticket holder, Weitzel was told he was banned just for that one game.

"I didn't think there'd be any issue with wearing that to the game, but with about 25 minutes left in the game, I was basically told that they'd received a complaint about my hat," the season ticket holder told KFTK's "The Marc Cox Morning Show."

"They told me I could either hide the hat or take it out to my car or leave. … I'm not gonna take my hat off for anybody. I live in America, which is the land of the free and the home of the brave, I thought. And uh, you do what you have to do."

Weitzel told the radio show that he had noticed some people flipping him the bird, and others jeering him when he went to get a drink.

"I just kind of laughed at it," he said. "I thought, Wow, these, these people have, uh, really let the political discourse get to them. You know?"

Under Fan Code of Conduct on its official website, the Major League Soccer team says, "Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning, or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issues or government action is prohibited."