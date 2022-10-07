MAGA Inc Senate Ads Running in Pennsylvania, Ohio

A PAC sanctioned by former President Donald Trump launched video ads for U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Pennsylvania ad targets Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who's in a tight race against Republican Mehmet Oz.

MAGA Inc.'s new ad, which was tweeted Thursday night by Save America Director of Communications Taylor Budowich, focuses on Fetterman casting the only vote in favor of clemency for man convicted of murder.

"He brutally murdered his girlfriend's mother with a pair of scissors. Convicted of first-degree murder, John Brookins is serving a life sentence. John Fetterman was the only member of the pardon board to vote for Brookins' release — the only vote," a speaker says in the video ad.

"John Fetterman wants ruthless killers, muggers, and rapists back on our streets, and he wants them back now. John Fetterman is dangerous."

Meanwhile, Republican J.D. Vance is trying to defeat Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The Washington Free Beacon's Joe Gabriel Simonson on Friday tweeted a "first look" at the MAGA Inc. video ad, which begins by showing Ryan at an event attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"'Sen. Schumer's here and I want to make sure he's my future boss so I gotta such up a little bit here,'" Ryan says before a voiceover speaker is heard.

"Tim Ryan voted the liberal party line 100% of the time. Giving stimulus checks to illegal immigrants. Hitting middle-class families with tax hikes, Creating sky-high inflation. Driving our economy to the brink of recession. 'I gotta suck up a little bit here.' Did he ever."

AdImpact Politics tweeted Thursday that MAGA Inc., sanctioned by Trump, began its campaign spending by placing broadcast reservations in Ohio with $276,000 in Columbus and Cleveland.

Budowich, a former senior adviser on Trump's 2020 campaign, oversees MAGA Inc., Politico reported. Longtime Republican operative Chris LaCivita, who previously ran the pro-Trump super PAC Preserve America, will be chief strategist.

"President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc., will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond," Budowich told Politico last month.