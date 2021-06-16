Rep. Cawthorn to Newsmax: Biden's New ATF Pick is 'A Tyrannical Ruler'

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn criticized President Joe Biden's new Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) pick, David Chipman, as "a tyrannical ruler" on Newsmax. Cawthorn made allusion to Chipman's meeting with Louisiana Sen. Kennedy, where Chipman appeared unable to define an assault weapon. The congressman decried Chipman as "somebody who wants gun control" which would be in itself "tyrannical."

Cawthorn told "The Chris Salcedo Show," he actually saw Chipman give a statement to Kennedy, then walk back his phrasing to define an assault weapon as "anything, [that] shoots a semi automatic round, something that you don't have pull the trigger multiple times without having to reload...that is basically every single modern sporting rifle in the United States of America," Cawthorn exclaimed.

Cawthorn accused Chipman of conflating the Second Amendment phrasing of the word "militia" to include within its definition "sporting." And a sporting rifle is not, as Cawthorn infers, something drafters of the Bill of Rights intended. "The Second Amendment is not written for sport.

The Second Amendment [is written in case a] tyrannical government ever wants to rise up; we can stop them. And if anybody ever wants to say, 'oh well, you know what, citizens with a few small arms fire would never be able to stop the federal government.' I absolutely disagree. Ask the Viet Cong how they handled the Marines and the Army in Vietnam."

This year, Chipman wrote an article, according to Newsweek, that the "Second Amendment envisions firearms as being 'well regulated,' and individual sheriffs aren't entitled to decide whether a particular regulation is constitutional—that's the job of the courts." The comment comes to light after local governments in Virginia proposed legislation that would declare themselves "Second Amendment sanctuary" counties.

