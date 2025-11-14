WATCH TV LIVE

macron | zelenskyy | paris

France's Macron to Host Zelenskyy in Paris

Friday, 14 November 2025 07:34 AM EST

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on November 17 to reaffirm France's long-term support for Ukraine, Macron's office said on Friday.

Zelenskyy's visit will be his ninth trip to France since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022.

Macron's meeting with Zelenskyy will look to build on the momentum in terms of helping Ukraine following a meeting of Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing allies last month, added Macron's Elysee office.

France and Britain lead the Coalition of the Willing group of countries supporting Ukraine. At the group's last meeting on October 24, Ukraine's European allies said frozen Russian assets needed to be used quickly to fund support for Kyiv.

Macron and Zelenskyy will also discuss bilateral co-operation in areas such as energy, the economy and defense at their meeting.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russia had launched around 430 drones and 18 missiles in massive overnight attacks, while Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk - a key outlet for Russian commodity shipments - suspended oil exports after what authorities said was a major Ukrainian drone attack.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


