Macron Warns Against 'Going Too Fast' After Trump Tariff Hike

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged restraint following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff framework, warning that Washington has already moved swiftly to impose new duties.

"We shouldn’t go too fast," Macron said at the opening of the Paris International Agricultural Show, cautioning against any sense that the legal setback marked a turning point in U.S. trade policy.

His remarks came just hours after Trump signed an executive order instituting what was initially described as a "temporary" 10 percent global tariff in response to the high court’s decision.

By Saturday, Trump went further, announcing he would raise the worldwide tariff rate to 15%, calling the new level "fully allowed" and "legally tested."

Macron signaled that Europe is preparing for potential ripple effects. "We will look precisely at the consequences, at what can be done, and we will adapt," he said.

The Supreme Court ruling addressed the scope of presidential authority under existing trade and emergency powers statutes, limiting key aspects of Trump’s earlier tariff regime.

The administration, however, has argued that the decision leaves room for alternative legal pathways to maintain and even increase tariffs.

Trump has framed the duties as central to his economic strategy, saying they are necessary to counter countries he claims have taken advantage of the United States for decades.

He has repeatedly described tariffs as a tool to protect American workers, reduce trade deficits, and pressure trading partners into renegotiating trade terms.

Macron’s measured response highlights broader global uncertainty. Higher U.S. tariffs could trigger retaliatory measures from major trading partners, strain transatlantic trade ties, and disrupt supply chains already under pressure.

European officials are now assessing whether countermeasures or negotiated solutions may be necessary as Washington presses ahead with a more aggressive tariff posture.