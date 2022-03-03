French President Macron Expects Worst Is Yet to Come in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, warning the worst is yet to come, said Russia wants to take total control of all of Ukraine, the Le Monde newspaper is reporting.

The comments, which were released by an aide, came after Macron talked with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for an hour and a half by telephone.

According to Le Monde, Macron was assured by Putin that operations in Ukraine were developing "according to plan," and they should get worse if the Ukrainians do not accept his conditions.

"The President's [Macron's] anticipation is that the worst is yet to come given what President Putin has told him," one unnamed official said.

And the aide said the aim of the Russians was to take control all over the country.

The AFP news agency tweeted: "BREAKING Putin aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine:"

AFP also tweeted: 'Frances's Macron condemned Putin's 'lies' during call with Russian president: aide."