×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: France | Russia | Ukraine | macron | putin | ukraine | russia

French President Macron Expects Worst Is Yet to Come in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron
A picture of a monitor taken in a media control room in Paris on Wednesday shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking from the Elysee Palace during a televised address on the general situation after Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:27 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron, warning the worst is yet to come, said Russia wants to take total control of all of Ukraine, the Le Monde newspaper is reporting.

The comments, which were released by an aide, came after Macron talked with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for an hour and a half by telephone.

According to Le Monde, Macron was assured by Putin that operations in Ukraine were developing "according to plan," and they should get worse if the Ukrainians do not accept his conditions.

"The President's [Macron's] anticipation is that the worst is yet to come  given what President Putin has told him," one unnamed official said.

And the aide said the aim of the Russians was to take control all over the country.

The AFP news agency tweeted: "BREAKING  Putin aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine:"

AFP also tweeted: 'Frances's Macron condemned Putin's 'lies' during call with Russian president: aide."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
French President Emmanuel Macron, warning the worst is yet to come, said Russia wants to take total control of all of Ukraine, the Le Monde newspaper is reporting.
macron, putin, ukraine, russia
153
2022-27-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved