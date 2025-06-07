Macron to Visit Greenland Amid US Interest

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Greenland next weekend in a high-profile show of solidarity with Denmark as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to express interest in acquiring the Arctic island, Breitbart reported.

Macron is set to visit Greenland on June 15, the Danish prime minister’s office confirmed Saturday. The visit comes amid heightened geopolitical attention on the mineral-rich Arctic island, following repeated assertions by Trump that the United States may seek control of the territory.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, will join Macron. The meeting will take place in Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory, and is expected to focus on regional security in the North Atlantic and Arctic, as well as economic development, energy, and climate change.

Macron's visit marks a significant gesture of support from the European Union, especially as the French leader represents one of the bloc's most militarily powerful nations. Frederiksen called the moment important, given the recent international discourse over Greenland’s status.

In her statement Saturday, Frederiksen acknowledged the challenges of recent months and emphasized the solidarity within Europe.

"President Macron’s upcoming visit to Greenland is yet another concrete testament to European unity,” she said, pointing to the shared EU membership of France and Denmark. She also referenced the “difficult foreign policy situation in recent months” but praised what she described as “great international support” for both Greenland and Denmark.

Tensions surrounding Greenland escalated after President Trump said in March that the United States would take control of the island “one way or the other,” renewing concern in Europe and within Greenland’s leadership, CNBC reported.

Addressing a joint session of Congress in Washington, Trump said: “We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

Trump continued, “We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.”

While Trump extended warm words to Greenlanders, he also reiterated that U.S. control of the Arctic territory was a matter of national security.

The proposal has not gone unnoticed by Greenlandic officials. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen pushed back against such rhetoric in late April, calling the remarks disrespectful and reiterating Greenland’s autonomy.

“Greenland will never be ‘a piece of property’ that anyone can buy,” Nielsen said.

Although the topic has faded somewhat from recent headlines, Macron’s upcoming visit seemingly reasserts European presence in the region and reinforces the political and territorial bond between Denmark, Greenland, and the European Union.