WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mace | white | house | censorship

Mace Threatens to Subpoena WH Over Censorship Concerns

By    |   Thursday, 24 October 2024 06:33 PM EDT

Nancy Mace, R-S.C., chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, has threatened to subpoena the Biden administration over concerns the federal government is seeking to limit information-sharing on social media ahead of the November 5 election, NBC News reports. Mace is requesting documents that detail any communication between the administration and social media companies, such as Meta, over its handling of info on its platforms.

The subpoena threat comes after Mace’s initial request for information went unanswered. In a letter to the White House, Mace said voters deserve transparency about the government’s role in content moderation, particularly in relation to the suppression of such information.

Mace pointed to the Biden administration’s 2021 admission it had collaborated with social media platforms to address what it considered misinformation, including content related to COVID-19. She argues these actions suggest an effort to manipulate social media content in the administration’s favor. In the letter, Mace wrote, “The White House has not apologized for this activity or indicated that it would cease and desist from engaging in such behavior."

Conservatives have accused the White House of pressuring companies to remove politically inconvenient material. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in August confirmed the company had been asked to moderate certain posts.

Some Democrats see the subpoena threat as an overreaction. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said, “The only evidence of collusion with a social media company is the Trump campaign’s questionable relationship with Elon Musk, the owner of X, who is doling out million-dollar checks at campaign rallies in potential violation of federal campaign finance law."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nancy Mace, R-S.C., chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, has threatened to subpoena the Biden administration over concerns the federal government is seeking to limit information-sharing on social media ahead of the November 5 election.
mace, white, house, censorship
261
2024-33-24
Thursday, 24 October 2024 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved