Rep. Mace Pans Debt Deal Support

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said Tuesday that she will vote no on the debt ceiling deal struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, leaving very little wiggle room for McCarthy to get the bill through his GOP House majority.

"Washington is broken. Republicans got outsmarted by a president who can't find his pants," Mace posted on Twitter Tuesday. "I'm voting 'no' on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the D.C. game isn't worth selling out our kids and grandkids."

Biden and McCarthy reached "an agreement in principle" that would suspend the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit for the next two years, allowing it to borrow enough to pay its obligations above that in the meantime, the New York Times reported Monday.

Both the House and Senate must pass the agreement, and send it to Biden to sign, by June 5, the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the country "will run out of cash" to pay its obligations, the report said.

In return for suspending the debt ceiling, Republicans will get additional work requirements for those on social welfare programs and limits on federal spending for the two years of the agreement.

Mace and other GOP budget hawks in Congress wanted cuts in spending to reduce the ballooning $32 trillion deficit, leaving them disappointed with the deal.

"This 'deal' normalizes record-high spending started during the pandemic," Mace said on Twitter. "It sets these historically high spending levels as the baseline for all future spending. The bill then grows government even more each year at about 1%."

Mace said that the deal is basically "a wash" on spending and does nothing to solve the nation's financial problems.

"Government grew massively over the past three years. This growth was supposed to be emergency funding only during COVID," she said on Twitter. "During this time, government grew 40%, or by $2 trillion from 2019 to 2023. We went from spending just over $4 trillion to spending just over $6 trillion."

The Hill reported Tuesday that the agreement is now facing its first test by having to get through the GOP-controlled House Rules Committee to set debate terms on the bill.

Two Republicans on the committee, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, are very critical of the deal, giving McCarthy just one vote to get it through.

"A reminder that during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass the Rules Committee without at least 7 GOP votes — and that the committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes," Roy posted on Twitter Monday.