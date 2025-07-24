WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lutnick | tiktok | social media | china

Lutnick: TikTok Will Go Dark in US without Chinese Approval of Sale Deal

Thursday, 24 July 2025 11:05 AM EDT

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday that TikTok will have to stop operating in the United States if China does not approve a deal for the sale of the Chinese-owned short video app that is used by some 170 million Americans.

Lutnick, speaking on CNBC, also said the United States must control the algorithm that makes the social media platform work.

Last month, President Donald Trump extended by 90 days to September 17 a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of TikTok. Trump's action took place despite a 2024 law that mandated a sale or shutdown by January 19 this year if there had not been significant progress.

"China can have a little piece or ByteDance, the current owner, can keep a little piece. But basically, Americans will have control. Americans will own the technology, and Americans will control the algorithm," Lutnick said.

"If that deal gets approved, by the Chinese, then that deal will happen. If they don't approve it, then TikTok is going to go dark, and those decisions are coming very soon."

TikTok did not immediately comment.

A deal had been in the works this spring that would spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new U.S.-based firm, majority-owned and operated by U.S. investors. This stalled after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


