Lutnick: Only 'Fraudsters' Complain About Missed Govt Check

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asserted that one way to weed out fraud is to stop sending checks temporarily because “only fraudsters” would be the ones to call and complain about it.

Lutnick made the comments in an interview with the “All-In” podcast released Thursday.

As an example, Lutnick said his 94-year-old mother-in-law wouldn’t complain if her Social Security check didn’t arrive.

“She’d think something got messed up, and she’ll get it next month. A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” Lutnick said.

He added: “Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the processes, who knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen, because whoever screams is the one stealing.

“Because my mother-in-law’s not calling; come on, your mother, 80-year-olds, 90-year-olds, they trust the government.”

Lutnick rebutted assertions from the left that the Trump administration is going to cut entitlements, saying the richest country in the world doesn’t “have to take one penny from someone who deserves Social Security, not one penny for someone who deserves Medicaid, Medicare.”

“What we have to do is stop sending money to someone who’s not hurt, who’s on disability for 50 years,” he said. “It’s ridiculous, and they have another job.”

President Donald Trump has vowed not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid but has said that waste, fraud, and abuse should be weeded out. Lutnick also said he’s against raising retirement age to 70 before Americans can start receiving benefits.

“I find it disgusting when we’re the richest country in the world, and some politician says in order to save Social Security, rather than getting rid of the waste, fraud, and abuse, we should move it to 70,” Lutnick said. “How about no? How about we’re rich enough to give people the benefit of the bargain of being a great American, but let’s put great people in charge.”