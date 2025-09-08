WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: luna | trump | stock trading ban | congress

Trump Posts Support for Rep. Luna's Stock Trading Ban

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 01:51 PM EDT

President Donald Trump posted his support for Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's attempt to block congressional stock trading.

On Monday, Trump shared a short video showing the Republican describing the need for quick action on the ban and called the idea a "MASSIVE WIN!"

Luna has proposed a workaround to advance the ban, which has been left on a slow walk by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Her plan calls for the use of a discharge petition that could force the House to vote on the stock purchase ban.

Trump's post was supportive of "using a procedural loophole to force a vote."

Politico reported that Johnson and other Republican leaders have worked hard in recent weeks to water down support for Luna's plan. Johnson has reportedly lobbied in private that many members of Congress found it necessary to buy and sell stocks to make ends meet, including covering tuition expenses for their children.

Johnson has publicly indicated he supports a trading ban, but he faces strong pressure from representatives who oppose it.

Luna has said that without action by the end of this month, she will move forward with the discharge petition to bring the issue to a vote.

Trump ended his post with a dig at former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who, according to reports, has made tons of money in the stock market.

Trump wrote, "Nancy Pelosi is FREAKING OUT!"

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 08 September 2025 01:51 PM
