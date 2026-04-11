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Tags: luna | swalwell | assault | allegations

Rep. Luna Filing Motion to Expel Swalwell Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

By    |   Saturday, 11 April 2026 02:20 PM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Texas, says she is filing a motion to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer.

Luna made the comment in a series of posts on X. She also called on Swalwell to resign from his post.

“So, the Dems don’t want Swalwell to be governor of California, but he can stay a member of Congress? Are we running a halfway house for sexual predators in Congress now? No,” she said.

“He should not be allowed to stay in Congress.”

“I am calling on @RepSwalwell to resign from office,” she added.

“Idk in what parallel universe we are living in that elected members of congress begin to chose politics and party BS over basic human dignity. I have called for Republican members to do the same when they are caught doing corrupt and morally bankrupt crap. Dem leadership needs to do the same.”

Swalwell has denied the allegations while apologizing to his family for what he described as past “mistakes in judgment,” as scrutiny intensifies during his run for California governor.

“Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them,” Swalwell posted on X late Friday night.

He reiterated the denial in stronger terms, saying: “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything I have.”

Some high-profile Democrats have called on Swalwell to drop out of the crowded California gubernatorial race. However, few have called for his resignation from Congress.

The co-chairs of Swalwell's campaign, Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray, said Friday they would immediately step down and called on him to drop out.

California's primary election will be held June 2. The top two finishers will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election, regardless of party.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Texas, says she is filing a motion to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer.
luna, swalwell, assault, allegations
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2026-20-11
Saturday, 11 April 2026 02:20 PM
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