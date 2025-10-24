WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lula | brazil | trump | venezuela | sovreignty

Lula: US Action in Venezuela Threatens Nations' Sovereignty

Friday, 24 October 2025 04:39 PM EDT

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Friday that countries cannot violate another nation’s sovereignty or constitution in the name of fighting drug trafficking.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Lula was responding to comments by President Donald Trump, who recently said Latin American drug cartels were the ISIS of Western hemisphere.

“It would be much better if the U.S. were willing to talk with the police of other countries, with the justice ministries of other countries, to do something jointly,” Lula said. “If this becomes a trend, if each one thinks they can invade another’s territory to do whatever they want, where is the respect for the sovereignty of nations?”

Lula added that he intends to raise the issue with Trump during their in-person meeting Sunday in Malaysia, “if he brings it to the table.”

Venezuela is one of many topics Lula said he is willing to discuss with Trump, including tariffs on Brazilian exports. Lula spokes with reporters in Jakarta before traveling to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia.

Brazil's president plans to argue that the 50% tariffs imposed by Washington on Brazilian goods were a "mistake," citing a $410 billion U.S. trade surplus with Brazil over 15 years.

"There are no forbidden topics," Lula told reporters. "We can talk about Gaza, Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela, critical materials, rare earths — anything."

Trump increased tariffs on U.S. imports of most Brazilian goods to 50% from 10% in early August, linking the move to what he called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula also criticized U.S. sanctions on Brazilian officials, including Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the trial that led to Bolsonaro's conviction for attempting a coup.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Friday that countries cannot violate another nation's sovereignty or constitution in the name of fighting drug trafficking. Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Lula was responding to recent comments by President ...
lula, brazil, trump, venezuela, sovreignty
286
2025-39-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved