Luke Bryan Triggers 'Cancel Culture' Mob After DeSantis Takes Stage at Concert

Country music singer Luke Bryan brought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville, Florida, show on Saturday.

Bryan was forced to reschedule three Florida shows after the state suffered massive damages from Hurricane Ian.

Before the show started, Bryan addressed the crowd, saying, "We typically do not start a concert with me walking out here. We like to be a little more creative than that.

"But as you guys know, a couple of weeks ago, the state of Florida was hit with a tragic hurricane event, and we've been thinking about the state of Florida, and we're going to have some fun, and we're going to raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida."

Luke surprised the crowd by then bringing DeSantis to the stage.

The Florida governor entered, tossing hats into the lively crowd. He was met with cheers and applause before chatting with Bryan and the crowd about the upcoming Florida-Georgia football game.

Luke then announced the proceeds from his upcoming show in Estero, Florida, would be used for the state's hurricane relief fund. Estero had been hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so much so that the arena was needed to be refurnished into an emergency shelter.

In a friendly jab to the Florida Gators, Luke presented DeSantis with a Georgia Bulldogs jersey. The crowd lit in an uproar, and so did Twitter.

Those on the left called for Luke Bryan to be "canceled" for allowing DeSantis to take the stage; some demanded his spot as a judge on "American Idol" and host of the CMA Awards be revoked.

Others, less vocal, showed support for Bryan's move, calling the duo "patriots."