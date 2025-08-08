Prosecutors in Mangione Case Respond to Claim They're Lying

Manhattan prosecutors have denied claims from murder suspect Luigi Mangione's defense team that they lied on a subpoena to access his medical records illegally, Business Insider first reported on Friday.

The defense alleges prosecutors "were plainly lying to get the materials as soon as possible," defense attorneys Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo, and Jacob Kaplan said in a filing when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office obtained 120 pages of private data from Aetna without their or the court’s knowledge, and that prosecutors fabricated a court date months in advance for the subpoena.

In May, Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal murder charges in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. Prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty if convicted.

Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, was shot to death just before 7 a.m. Eastern Time last Dec. 4 outside the New York Hilton Midtown. Fingerprints recovered from a water bottle and a Kind nutrition bar near the crime scene have been matched to Mangione's, according to police. Authorities also say that have linked bullet shells to a 3D printed ghost gun Mangione had in his possession when he was arrested.

Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann told Judge Gregory Carro that Aetna released medical information beyond the scope of the subpoena.

"Aetna erroneously sent us materials," he wrote. "Like Aetna, the defense then erred, compounding Aetna's mistake. Defense counsel sent the People an email attaching the entire Aetna file she now complains about."

"The People issued a valid subpoena to Aetna for an appropriately limited set of relevant information," Seidemann wrote. "Through no fault of the People, Aetna seemingly provided materials outside of the scope of the subpoena. The People then properly identified the error and notified the Court and the defense and deleted our copy of said materials."

Mangione's next court appearance in his New York state case is scheduled for Sept. 16.