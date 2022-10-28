×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lucianne goldberg | clinton | impeachment | dies

Lucianne Goldberg, Key Figure in Clinton Impeachment, Dies

lucianne goldberg speaks to the media
New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside her apartment in New York on Jan. 24, 1998. (Emile Wamsteker/AP)

Friday, 28 October 2022 06:59 AM EDT

Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent and key figure in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 87.

Goldberg's son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg, posted Thursday on Twitter that his mother died Wednesday at her home. He did not give a cause of death.

Lucianne Goldberg, a longtime conservative activist whose agency specialized in right-wing books, gained national prominence for advising her friend Linda Tripp to secretly tape Tripp's conversations with Lewinsky, a former White House intern who had been involved in a sexual relationship with Clinton.

Tripp's 20 hours of tapes of her conversations with Lewinsky were crucial to special prosecutor Kenneth Starr's investigation of Clinton over his affair with Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 19, 1998 for denying under oath that he had had sex with Lewinsky, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

A longtime Clinton foe, Goldberg had met Tripp while working on a proposal for a book on the death of Vince Foster, a Clinton aide whose suicide sparked conservative conspiracy theories. It was Goldberg who told her friend the recordings would be legal – they weren't – and then encouraged her to break Lewinsky's trust and give them to Starr. Goldberg later said she was glad Clinton had been caught "at something."

Goldberg set up her literary agency to promote books others would have shunned. The New York Times described her as "an agent with a taste for right-wing, tell-all attack books" in an article published amid the fallout from the Lewinsky tapes.

Goldberg also wrote racy novels and worked as a ghostwriter for celebrities.

Her earlier career included the 1970 co-founding of a group called the Pussycat League that campaigned against feminism and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Goldberg was born Lucianne Steinberger in Boston. Her first marriage, to William Cummings, ended in divorce. Her second husband, newspaper executive Sidney Goldberg, died in 2005.

Her survivors include Jonah Goldberg. Another son, Joshua Goldberg, died in 2011.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent and key figure in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 87.
lucianne goldberg, clinton, impeachment, dies
341
2022-59-28
Friday, 28 October 2022 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved