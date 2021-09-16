LSU to Unenroll 78 Students for Not Complying With COVID Rules

Louisiana State University announced this week that it will remove 78 students from the university's rolls due to noncompliance with the school's COVID-19 guidelines, The Hill reports.

Lara Nicholson, editor in chief of The Reveille, LSU's student newspaper, tweeted on Wednesday that the school held a press conference that ''ended after only about 15 minutes, but [LSU President William] Tate ended by saying that the number of students who will be unenrolled for not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines 'will be so small that it won't be a story.'''

LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard later tweeted: ''The updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university.''

The school informed the 78 students that they had been ''resigned'' from the school and would receive a 50% refund in an email stating that "as a student, you were sent numerous notifications regarding the Entry Test Requirement and reminders to comply.

''Should you want to re-enroll at the university, you must complete the Entry Test Verification Survey. You will then need to email the Office of Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@lsu.com stating your desire to be reinstated and added back to your courses,'' the email continued.

Nicholson previously wrote that Tate said in his press conference that ''last he heard, the University is only waiting for 400 students now to turn in vaccine proof or opt for monthly testing. That's down from the 1000 we saw 5 days ago.''

She added, ''Tate is also in talks with athletics about stations at Tiger Stadium that were not closely checking vaccine cards for non-students.''