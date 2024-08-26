WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lowes | dei | policies

Lowe's Latest US Firm to End Some Diversity Policies

Lowe's Latest US Firm to End Some Diversity Policies
(AP)

Monday, 26 August 2024 07:07 PM EDT

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has scrapped some of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, becoming the latest U.S. firm to modify such policies that were framed as a way to boost racial and ethnic representation.

Lowe's will no longer participate in surveys for Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group supporting transgender rights, and is also combining its various business resource groups that represent diverse employees into one umbrella organization, an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday showed.

The company will not be sponsoring or participating in community events such as parades, festivals, or fairs and might also make additional changes to the policies over time, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Over the past few years, U.S. companies including JPMorgan Chase have faced a larger conservative backlash against diversity initiatives which multiplied after widespread protests following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Some companies have received public shareholder letters since 2021 claiming their DEI programs constitute illegal discrimination and a breach of directors' duties to investors.

Groups opposed to diversity policies have also been energized by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2023 that struck down affirmative action in university admission decisions.

Lowe's began reviewing its diversity and inclusion programs around the same time, the memo showed. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has scrapped some of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, becoming the latest U.S. firm to modify such policies that were framed as a way to boost racial and ethnic representation. Lowe's will no longer participate in surveys ...
lowes, dei, policies
220
2024-07-26
Monday, 26 August 2024 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved