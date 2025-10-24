WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: louvre | museum | heist | ad | lift

German Lift Maker Capitalizes on Louvre Heist in Ad Campaign

By    |   Friday, 24 October 2025 10:17 AM EDT

A German company unwittingly thrust into the spotlight after the dramatic raid at the Louvre Museum in Paris is now leaning into the publicity by launching a cheeky advertising campaign.

On Sunday morning, thieves arrived at the Louvre shortly after the museum opened and made off within eight minutes with pieces belonging to former royalty and emperors.

Among the eight items stolen were diadems, necklaces, earrings, and brooches set with thousands of diamonds and other precious gems.

The family-run Werne-based firm Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, whose furniture-lift device was used by the thieves to gain entry into the Louvre, posted an image of the lift reaching up to a balcony of the museum along with the slogan: “When you need to move fast.”

The post highlights the model’s specs: “Transports your treasures weighing up to 400 kg at 42 m/min – quiet as a whisper.”

The image shows the lift extended to the museum façade outside the Gallery of Apollo. 

The company’s managing director, Alexander Böcker, told CNN that “Once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over. We joked around a bit, had some fun and came up with some initial slogans.”

He emphasized they accept the crime “is absolutely reprehensible” but noted: “When it became clear no one was injured … we used this as an opportunity.”

Social-media responses have been largely enthusiastic, including comments calling it “marketing genius” and praising “German quality.”

The lift, the Agilo model, was sold “a few years ago to a French customer who rents such equipment in Paris and the surrounding area,” Böcker said. 

He added that the thieves had arranged a demonstration of the machine just last week and stole it during that demo.

Laurence des Cars, director of the Louvre, admitted Wednesday that museum security had failed.

CCTV around the perimeter was weak and parts of the external façade lacked coverage.

Staff had repeatedly warned of security shortcomings.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told Europe 1 radio that he had “every confidence” the thieves would be caught.

Prosecutors believe the robbers acted under orders from a criminal organization.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


A German company unwittingly thrust into the spotlight after the dramatic raid at the Louvre Museum in Paris is now leaning into the publicity by launching a cheeky advertising campaign. On Sunday morning, thieves arrived at the Louvre shortly after the museum opened and...
Newsmax Media, Inc.

