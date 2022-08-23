×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: louisville officer | guilty | beronna taylor | cover up

Former Louisville Officer to Plead Guilty to Breonna Taylor Cover-Up

protesters prepare a breonna taylor art installation
Protesters and volunteers prepare a Breonna Taylor art installation by laying posters and flowers before the "Praise in the Park" event at the Big Four Lawn in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 5, 2021. (Jon Cherry/Getty)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:10 AM EDT

A former Louisville detective is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday to helping to falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color.

The former officer, Kelly Goodlett, is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a federal court in Louisville, Kentucky. She is expected to be arraigned and to enter her plea.

Goodlett was one of four former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detectives charged by the U.S. Justice Department on Aug. 4 for their involvement in the 2020 raid that killed Taylor in her home.

The charges represented the Justice Department's latest attempt to crack down on abuses and racial disparities in policing, following a series of high-profile police killings of Black Americans across the country.

The killing of Taylor, along with other 2020 killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, among others, sparked outrage and galvanized protests that peaked in intensity during that summer.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was asleep with her boyfriend on March 13, 2020 when police conducted a no-knock raid and burst into her apartment. Taylor's boyfriend fired once at what he said he believed were intruders. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, killing her.

Goodlett and a fellow former officer, Joshua Jaynes, met days after the shooting in a garage where they agreed on a false story to cover for the false evidence they had submitted to justify the botched raid, prosecutors say.

Goodlett was charged with conspiring with another detective to falsify the warrant that led to the raid and then cover up the falsification.

Federal prosecutors also charged Jaynes and current Sergeant Kyle Meany with civil rights violations and obstruction of justice for using false information to obtain the search warrant. A fourth officer, former Detective Brett Hankison, was charged with civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force.

In March, a jury acquitted Hankison on a charge of wanton endangerment. A grand jury earlier cleared the other two white officers who shot Taylor but charged Hankison for endangering neighbors in the adjacent apartment.

A grand juror on the case later said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron only presented the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison to the grand jury. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A former Louisville detective is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday to helping to falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color. The former officer, Kelly...
louisville officer, guilty, beronna taylor, cover up
399
2022-10-23
Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved