Louisiana Court Temporarily Blocks Healthcare Vaccine Mandate

A Louisiana court is temporarily blocking a healthcare company from firing employees for being unvaccinated, NOLA.com reported Friday.

A three-judge panel in the state's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Ochsner Health cannot impose the Oct. 29 deadline for employees receiving the COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

The ruling places a restraining order on the vaccine mandate until employee plaintiffs can get a hearing, according to the report.

"To get a temporary restraining order, you must convince the court when you file something that you have a substantial likelihood of success," attorney for the healthcare staffers Jimmy Faircloth told NOLA.com. "This very important issue is a resounding wake-up call to all the employers in the state that have been hoodwinked into believing that you can do this."

Still, Tulane Law School professor and attorney Joel Friedman told NOLA.com this ruling "just postpones the inevitable."

"There's no violation of any right to privacy here because the government has a compelling interest to require vaccinations under the circumstances to promote public health," Friedman said.

"They want the judge to actually rule on the merits and give these people at least the hearings."