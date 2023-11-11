Louisiana Ordered to Redraw Congressional Map by Mid-January

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mandated Friday that the Louisiana Legislature must devise a new congressional map by Jan. 15, 2024.

The ruling comes in response to a lower court's determination that the existing boundaries undermine the voting influence of Black residents in the state, reported the Hill.

The decision marks a pivotal development in Louisiana's ongoing redistricting dispute, with potential implications for the balance of power in the state House after the 2024 elections. The appellate court nullified the 2022 ruling, deeming the preliminary injunction issued last year as no longer necessary for the urgency of establishing a map for the 2022 elections.

"The district court's 2022 preliminary injunction, issued with the urgency of establishing a map for the 2022 elections, is no longer necessary," the court order stated, emphasizing the need for a new plan as redistricting is a fundamental state obligation.

While uncertainty looms over external factors that could influence the case before the Jan. 15 deadline, speculation arises over the potential involvement of both the outgoing and incoming governors.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards may convene a special session to redraw the boundaries. Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican, could also call for a special redistricting session shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 8, 2024.

Failure by the Legislature to address the issue and devise a new map may lead to a lower district conducting a trial. The court underscored the appropriateness of providing an opportunity to adopt a new plan, considering redistricting as a quintessential state obligation post-census.

In a move reflecting his concerns about the accuracy of representation, Edwards previously vetoed proposed congressional maps put forth by the Republican-controlled Legislature. He argued that the maps did not adequately reflect Louisiana's demographic composition, where nearly 33% of residents are Black. Under the vetoed plan, the proposed districts would have resulted in only one of the state's six districts having a majority-Black population.

Earlier attempts at redrawing were met with resistance as a federal district judge, responding to claims by a group of Black voters, issued a preliminary ruling blocking a map design alleged to violate the Voting Rights Act. The Legislature overrode Edwards' veto, marking the first time lawmakers refused to accept a governor's rejection of a passed bill in nearly three decades.

Republicans argued that the map was fair, asserting that the state's Black population was too dispersed to warrant a second majority-Black district. In its ruling on Friday, the appeals court highlighted the need for the district court to assess the new plan's alignment with the Voting Rights Act and whether another preliminary injunction is required.

The court defended the deadline of Jan. 15, expressing a desire to "allow newly elected officials to play an effective role in the process."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.