Sen. Kennedy Decides Against Running for Louisiana Governor

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told supporters that he will remain in the U.S. Senate and not run for Louisiana governor later this year.

Kennedy, reelected to a second term in November, previously said he would give the governor's race "serious consideration." He even released a poll showing him as the front-runner.

But Wednesday, Kennedy said he had decided to pass on seeking the governor's mansion.

"I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor," Kennedy said in an email to supporters, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported.

"At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate."

In the email, Kennedy said he would remain in the senate because he has much work to do.

"I have passed more bills as the lead author than any first-term senator in Louisiana's history, but, to be an effective senator, killing bad ideas is just as important as advancing good ones. I'm going to be very busy doing both," Kennedy wrote, Politico reported.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., also considered running for governor but decided to stay in the Senate. He's now ranking member on the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Kennedy's announcement means the gubernatorial race appears to be more wide open and could encourage people to jump into the race.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be the leading contender after already securing the state GOP endorsement.

Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, though, released a poll showing him as leading the GOP field with 23%, followed by Landry at 22%, the Daily Advertiser reported.

Nungesser said he will announce his intentions Jan. 10, two days before Republican Treasurer John Schroder plans to announce his intentions on the governor's race.

Schroder had said he would not consider running if Kennedy entered the race.

Other Republicans considering running for governor include Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and state Rep. Richard Nelson.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is in his second term and is prevented from running due to term limits. He's the only Democrat governor in the Deep South, and Louisiana is a deeply red state with no other statewide elected Democrats.

Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, is considering the race, the Daily Advertiser said.

Nungesser's poll released Wednesday showed Wilson with 23% support.