Postmaster General DeJoy Announces Plans to Step Down

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors on Tuesday that he will be stepping down, writing a letter to the board to immediately begin the search for his successor.

DeJoy was appointed postmaster general by the board in May 2020, during President Donald Trump's first administration. Since then, the postal service has faced growing financial problems.

Even though the postal service reported a small net profit for the opening quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, the Federal News Network reported that the department is still anticipating a net loss for the fiscal year approaching $7 billion.



DeJoy wrote to the postal board that he believes the financial issues can be handled.

"The Postal Service has ironclad plans to reduce costs by over $4 billion annually, raise revenue by over $5 billion and adjust its operating network to integrate the delivery of all mail and package categories, achieving service standards that make modern-day sense and compete in the marketplace," he wrote.

Board of Governors Chair Amber McReynolds said in a news release that DeJoy "has steadfastly served the nation and the Postal Service over the past five years."

"The governors greatly appreciate his enduring leadership and his tireless efforts to modernize the Postal Service and reverse decades of neglect," she said.



The National Association of Letter Carriers posted a response from its president, Brian Renfroe, who said the mission of the postal board should be obvious.

"In its search for the next USPS leader, NALC urges the Board of Governors to seek out an individual with the necessary experience and expertise to lead the agency at this critical time," Renfroe said. "We need someone who values the workforce and is committed to preserving and improving universal service."