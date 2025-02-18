WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: louis dejoy | postmaster general | us postal service

Postmaster General DeJoy Announces Plans to Step Down

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 03:04 PM EST

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors on Tuesday that he will be stepping down, writing a letter to the board to immediately begin the search for his successor.

DeJoy was appointed postmaster general by the board in May 2020, during President Donald Trump's first administration. Since then, the postal service has faced growing financial problems.

Even though the postal service reported a small net profit for the opening quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, the Federal News Network reported that the department is still anticipating a net loss for the fiscal year approaching $7 billion.

DeJoy wrote to the postal board that he believes the financial issues can be handled.

"The Postal Service has ironclad plans to reduce costs by over $4 billion annually, raise revenue by over $5 billion and adjust its operating network to integrate the delivery of all mail and package categories, achieving service standards that make modern-day sense and compete in the marketplace," he wrote.

Board of Governors Chair Amber McReynolds said in a news release that DeJoy "has steadfastly served the nation and the Postal Service over the past five years."

"The governors greatly appreciate his enduring leadership and his tireless efforts to modernize the Postal Service and reverse decades of neglect," she said.

The National Association of Letter Carriers posted a response from its president, Brian Renfroe, who said the mission of the postal board should be obvious.

"In its search for the next USPS leader, NALC urges the Board of Governors to seek out an individual with the necessary experience and expertise to lead the agency at this critical time," Renfroe said. "We need someone who values the workforce and is committed to preserving and improving universal service."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors on Tuesday that he will be stepping down, writing a letter to the board to immediately begin the search for his successor.
louis dejoy, postmaster general, us postal service
291
2025-04-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved