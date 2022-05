Pa. GOP Governor Hopeful Barletta Racks Up Endorsements

Despite missing out on the official endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary candidate Lou Barletta is not without support.

Dozens of endorsements have already flown in for him before Tuesday's primary conclusion.

"Throughout this campaign I have proved that I'm the best Republican to unite the Republican Party and defeat Josh Shapiro, and I will continue unifying our grassroots conservatives toward our shared goal," Barletta wrote in a statement Saturday, after Trump endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano. "I will continue making the case to the people that I am the only candidate who can unite the party and bring victory in November.

"I look forward to having President Trump's endorsement Wednesday morning."

Trump has boasted a 58-1 record on primary endorsements this midterm to date, but his lone loss was a gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska, Charles Herbster, this past Tuesday.

The latest Trafalgar Group polling had Mastriano (27.6%) with a 10-point lead on Barletta (17.6%) before the Trump endorsement Saturday morning.

Among Barletta's endorsements are, according to his campaign website: