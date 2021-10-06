Los Angeles to Require Proof of Vax for Indoor Restaurants, Businesses

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance requiring that people show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 before they can enter an indoor restaurant, gym or shopping center, among other establishments, effective Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The rule states that certain businesses with indoor facilities, including coffee shops, spas, museums and bowling alleys, must require proof of vaccination from customers upon their arrival.

Some exemptions will be allowed for religious or medical reasons, although these customers must use the outdoor facilities if available, and be able to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test if there are no outdoor facilities.

Those who lack proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may enter briefly if they are merely picking up a takeout order or using the restroom.

The council voted 11-2, with Councilman Joe Buscaino and Councilman John Lee the only votes to oppose. A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garvetti said in a statement on Wednesday that he plans on signing the ordinance into law, according to the Times.

Councilman Paul Krekorian and other members of the council said that while they have previously shared their concerns about the ordinance's details, ''we can't delay a day longer. We need to advance forward with an ordinance that is going to protect people from their fellow citizens who are making a choice not to be vaccinated,'' according to ABC7.