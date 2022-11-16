Karen Bass Wins LA Mayor's Race, First Woman Elected to Post

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., won the race to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, defeating billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

President Joe Biden had endorsed Bass in the race and had appeared alongside her, calling her at one point the "soon-to-be Ms. Mayor."

Polls conducted after Caruso forced Bass into a runoff in June showed Bass ahead by double digits, but Bass entered October with only a three-percentage-point lead according to a Los Angeles Times-Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. A Southern California News Group poll later showed the two candidates in a statistical tie.

Caruso had promised to "clean up" Los Angeles by addressing homelessness and crime. Bass accused Caruso, a former Republican, of not being a good fit for a very blue city and questioned his commitment to abortion rights.