×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: losangeles | karenbass | mayor | joebiden

Karen Bass Wins LA Mayor's Race, First Woman Elected to Post

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:51 PM EST

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., won the race to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, defeating billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

President Joe Biden had endorsed Bass in the race and had appeared alongside her, calling her at one point the "soon-to-be Ms. Mayor."

Polls conducted after Caruso forced Bass into a runoff in June showed Bass ahead by double digits, but Bass entered October with only a three-percentage-point lead according to a Los Angeles Times-Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. A Southern California News Group poll later showed the two candidates in a statistical tie.

Caruso had promised to "clean up" Los Angeles by addressing homelessness and crime. Bass accused Caruso, a former Republican, of not being a good fit for a very blue city and questioned his commitment to abortion rights.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., won the race to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, defeating billionaire developer Rick Caruso.
losangeles, karenbass, mayor, joebiden
132
2022-51-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved