×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: los angeles | restaurant | tipping | health insurance

LA Restaurant Adds 4 Percent Staff Health Insurance Charge

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 05:31 PM EDT

A Los Angeles restaurant recently began adding an optional surcharge to help cover health insurance for the establishment's employees, the Daily Mail reports.

Alimento, an Italian restaurant located in the Silver Lake neighborhood, recently began including a 4% surcharge, in addition to tax and tip, to help pay for the health insurance of the restaurant staff.

Podcaster Dave Anthony tweeted a copy of his receipt to show the charge.

A note on the receipt reads: "A 4% service charge is added to each check so we may offer our staff health insurance. Please notify your server if you would like this removed. Thank you for dining with us!"

Anthony also claimed that he was illegally charged for tap water, which was charged as a "donation" for the restaurant's "water works program," which donates a portion of that donation to the Silver Lake Reservoir Conservancy.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Los Angeles restaurant recently began adding an optional surcharge to help cover health insurance for the establishment's employees, the Daily Mail reports.
los angeles, restaurant, tipping, health insurance
144
2023-31-05
Wednesday, 05 July 2023 05:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved