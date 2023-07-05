LA Restaurant Adds 4 Percent Staff Health Insurance Charge

A Los Angeles restaurant recently began adding an optional surcharge to help cover health insurance for the establishment's employees, the Daily Mail reports.

Alimento, an Italian restaurant located in the Silver Lake neighborhood, recently began including a 4% surcharge, in addition to tax and tip, to help pay for the health insurance of the restaurant staff.

Podcaster Dave Anthony tweeted a copy of his receipt to show the charge.

A note on the receipt reads: "A 4% service charge is added to each check so we may offer our staff health insurance. Please notify your server if you would like this removed. Thank you for dining with us!"

Anthony also claimed that he was illegally charged for tap water, which was charged as a "donation" for the restaurant's "water works program," which donates a portion of that donation to the Silver Lake Reservoir Conservancy.