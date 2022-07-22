Rams Unveil Super Bowl Ring That Includes Slogan Calling to End Racism

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled this year's Super Bowl rings, which include a call to end racism.

The new personalized rings are encrusted with diamonds and feature accents of white and yellow gold as well as a replica SoFi Stadium from the Super Bowl in the middle. And while those characteristics are impressive, it is the two slogans spotted in the early look at the design — a "We Not Me" tag and "End Racism" — that are arguably the most standout features.

According to a statement released by the Rams on Thursday, the ring has approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold, according to Rams Wire.

"The 20 carats celebrate the official opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020," the statement explains.

The ring has 1.12 carats of round diamonds that represent Jan. 12, honoring three key dates in the Rams history: when the Rams were approved to move back to Los Angeles on Jan, 12, 2016; when the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay on Jan. 12, 2017; and when the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 for their first playoff victory after returning to LA on Jan. 12, 2019.

The ring's design involved creative input from players including Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., and Aaron Donald and was custom-made by Jason of Beverly Hills, OutKick reported.

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," Rams Football & Business Affairs Vice President Tony Pastoors said. "We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it.