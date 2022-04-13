At Least 17 LA Gangs Targeting Wealthy in 'Follow-Home' Robberies

At least 17 Los Angeles gangs are targeting the city's wealthiest residents, police say, sending out members to identify, stalk and rob people driving luxury vehicles or wearing valuable jewelry.

According to police, they're often walking away with designer handbags, high-end watches and other expensive items that are then sold to black-market buyers who are willing to overlook where the merchandise came from.

According to LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who heads a task force assembled at the end of last year to tackle the problem, police have identified at least 17 gangs, mostly based out of South L.A. and operating independently, that are involved. In 2021, there were 165 "follow-home" or "follow-off" robberies and 56 so far this year, he said.

Individuals allegedly associated with both the Bloods and the Crips have been identified by police as perpetrators, Tippet said, though he did not provide a breakdown by gang.

Using surveillance video and other evidence, police have determined that crews are using three to five cars in some of the attacks, with gang members jumping out at the victims unexpectedly.

Suspects who have been identified by police have pleaded not guilty, and their cases are pending, Tippet said, while the task force is working to build cases against others.

"There's no chance or opportunity for these victims even to comply," he told the Los Angeles Times. "They're just running up to people and attacking them, whether that's putting a gun in their face or punching them and beating on them."

"Pistol whipping them as well," he added.

In some cases, police found that gang members were positioned inside upscale venues to alert those outside when wealthy targets were coming out, Tippet said.

In 23 cases, shots have been fired and two victims have been killed, the captain said.

"In my 34 years on the job, I've never seen anything like this," he said.

In some cases, suspects have been arrested and released from custody, and have gone on to commit additional robberies, police said.

Police Commission President William Briggs told the Times that the pretrial release of people allegedly involved in violent gunpoint robberies was a failure of the criminal justice system.

"This revolving-door criminal justice system that we have right now clearly is not working and is endangering the citizens of Los Angeles and is creating a public safety crisis," Briggs said. "We need to find a solution."

Tippet said the task force would continue to investigate the robberies and said he hopes its work will deter people from committing such crimes.

He also said that the black-market demand for the stolen merchandise needs to end because the task force will be coming for those purchasing it.

When it comes to crime, "they are participating" too, Tippet said.