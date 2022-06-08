Los Angeles May Follow San Francisco in Recalling District Attorney

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled Tuesday after 60% of the city's voters objected to his soft-on-crime policies. The city has been facing persistent property crimes, especially car break-ins and burglaries, The New York Times reported.

San Francisco residents have been frustrated over squalid street conditions, including illicit drug sales, homeless encampments, and untreated mental illness, The Times reported.

Now top Los Angeles law enforcement officials have warned District Attorney George Gascon that he will be "next" to be thrown out of office, according to the New York Post.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News on Monday: "The people of Los Angeles have had enough."

"There are many individuals that are willing to collaborate with others and come up with some good reforms, but reforms that don’t sacrifice public safety," Hatami said. "I think George Gascon has poisoned the well so much."

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: "You don’t get to be sheriff of LA County in supporting a failed district attorney like George Gascon." Gascon has been criticized for an initial ban on charging juveniles as adults and the elimination of cash bail for non-violent felonies, the New York Post reported.

The LA County Association of Deputy District Attorneys urged the Gascon recall effort in February, saying it would "restore public safety as the priority of the District Attorney's office."

Gascon's opponents have until July 6 to collect enough signatures to put the recall question on the ballot in November’s general election. As of Monday, the Recall George Gascon campaign had amassed 500,000 signatures and only needs 67,000 more.

It would be the second recall challenge Gascon has faced. An earlier attempt failed in September when organizers collected only about 200,000 signatures.

The recall effort could be impacted by Los Angeles’ mayoral election.

Billionaire Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass will be facing off in the runoff election after earning 42% and 37% of the vote, respectively. Caruso ran a crime-and-homelessness campaign and scored well with Black men, even though Bass is Black.