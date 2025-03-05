WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: los angeles county | eaton tire. lawsuit

LA County Sues Utility Alleging Equipment Sparked Wildfire

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 05:31 PM EST

Los Angeles County said Wednesday that it's suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility's equipment sparked the Eaton Fire, which in January destroyed more than 9,400 structures and killed 17 people in the Altadena area.

The lawsuit seeks to recover costs and damages sustained from the blaze that damaged "essential community infrastructure" and "massively impacted the County's natural resources, harmed the environment and wildlife, and threatened public health," LA County said in a statement.

Additional costs have been incurred by county departments for ongoing support in assisting residents recovering from the fire's destruction, according to the lawsuit.

"The County's case is essential to the restoration and rebuilding process for the community, including residences and businesses, to recover from the devastation," the statement said.

Edison was reviewing the lawsuit and "will address it through the appropriate legal process," utility spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy said Wednesday.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

The complaint alleges that witnesses, photos, and videos indicated the fire started directly under Edison transmission lines in Eaton Canyon.

The county is seeking to recoup costs and receive compensation for destroyed infrastructure, recreational areas, parks, road damage, cleanup and recovery efforts, flood and mudslide prevention, workers compensation claims, overtime for workers, lost taxes and more.

Costs and damage estimates were expected to total hundreds of millions of dollars, the county said, adding that assessments were ongoing.

"We are committed to seeking justice for the Altadena community and the taxpayers of Los Angeles County," County Counsel Dawyn R. Harrison said in a statement.

The county and its Flood Control District and Consolidated Fire Protection District are plaintiffs in the case.

The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre are also filing lawsuits against Edison for damages to taxpayer resources and public infrastructure incurred from the Eaton Fire, according to the county.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


