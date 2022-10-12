×
Tags: Los Angeles | City Council | Racism

Scandalized Los Angeles Leader Resigns City Council Seat

(Getty)

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 05:43 PM EDT

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has announced that she is resigning her council seat amid a scandal over racist remarks that came to light in a leaked recording.

Martinez announced her decision in a press release Wednesday following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.

In the conversation, she made racial remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments.

Her statement announcing her resignation did not address those remarks.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
93
Newsmax Media, Inc.

