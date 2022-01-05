Chicago Files Labor Complaint Against City's Teachers Union

The city of Chicago has reportedly filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the Chicago Teachers Union after in-school learning has been canceled for a second day due to ongoing battles over COVID-19.

The report came Wednesday night from PBS Chicago WTTW reporter Matt Masterson on Twitter.

Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

"In a time of crisis related to this pandemic, the worst possible thing we can do is abandon the science and data," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted amid the standoff. "If you care about our students and families as we do, we will not relent. We are standing firm and fighting to get our kids back to in-person learning."

Lightfoot continued in ensuing tweets that she intends to "work with CTU."

"We are willing to work with CTU as we have been for the last 6 months," she continued. "My challenge to them is come to the bargaining table every day for 8, 10, 12 hours, whatever it takes every single day — because that's what is required.

"And finally, to the CTU leadership — we are ready to work with you and restore our children's access to the education they deserve," she concluded.