×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Education | lorilightfoot | chicago | schools | mayor | labor

Chicago Files Labor Complaint Against City's Teachers Union

Chicago Files Labor Complaint Against City's Teachers Union

A sign is displayed on Jan. 5, 2022, at Chicago Public Schools headquarters. Classes at the city's public schools were canceled Wednesday by the school district after the teachers union voted to return to virtual learning, citing unsafe conditions in the schools as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 January 2022 09:56 PM

The city of Chicago has reportedly filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the Chicago Teachers Union after in-school learning has been canceled for a second day due to ongoing battles over COVID-19.

The report came Wednesday night from PBS Chicago WTTW reporter Matt Masterson on Twitter.

Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

"In a time of crisis related to this pandemic, the worst possible thing we can do is abandon the science and data," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted amid the standoff. "If you care about our students and families as we do, we will not relent. We are standing firm and fighting to get our kids back to in-person learning."

Lightfoot continued in ensuing tweets that she intends to "work with CTU."

"We are willing to work with CTU as we have been for the last 6 months," she continued. "My challenge to them is come to the bargaining table every day for 8, 10, 12 hours, whatever it takes every single day — because that's what is required.

"And finally, to the CTU leadership — we are ready to work with you and restore our children's access to the education they deserve," she concluded.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The city of Chicago has reportedly filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the Chicago Teachers Union after in-school learning has been canceled for a second day due to ongoing battles over COVID-19.
lorilightfoot, chicago, schools, mayor, labor
220
2022-56-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 09:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved