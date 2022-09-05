Mayor Lightfoot Slams Abbott for Sending Migrants to Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to the Windy City as a protest against President Joe Biden's immigration policy, CBS News has reported.

"He's manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," said Lightfoot, speaking at a holiday weekend press conference as dozens of more migrants arrived in Chicago, bringing the total to about 125.

She clarified that the issue is not sending people to Chicago but doing so without proper warning, stating that "there could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but [the Texas governor] chooses to do none of those things and instead tries to send human beings, not cargo freight, but human beings, across the country to an uncertain destination."

The Chicago mayor added that "we have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas."

Abbott, however, did tweet over the weekend on the subject of sending more migrants to Chicago, stating that "Texas will continue providing relief to our small, overrun border towns by busing migrants to sanctuary cities that boast services to care for them."

Lightfoot, who is running for reelection, called Abbott's policy "unAmerican," WTTW reported.

"He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said of the Texas governor. "[But] this does not [reflect] Christianity and the teachings of the Bible that I know."

Lightfoot reiterated that "we're a welcoming city, so we're always going to step up and do the right thing," adding that "migrants who are coming here to our city are well received. They have food, clothing, shelter, medical care if necessary."

In a further attempt to help the migrants, Chicago officials launched a new website on Sunday so that city residents could donate supplies and money.