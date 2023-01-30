Conservatives Hit Mayor Lightfoot Over Chicago Crime

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire by conservatives over the city's rising crime rates and a slew of departures from popular shopping locations.

Lightfoot was criticized on two fronts, the first for comments she made at a mayoral debate earlier this month suggesting that street vendors avoid using cash in order to prevent robberies, and the second for dancing during the city's Lunar New Year parade on Sunday.

"To combat crime in Chicago, Mayor @LoriLightfoot says 'not use money, if at all possible, (use) other forms of transactions to carry…' What's next? Laws demanding 'cash control'?" Conservative radio host Larry Elder wrote in a tweet.

"Since @chicagosmayor's term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot," wrote the Chicago Contrarian on Twitter. "Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office."

Radio host William Kelly, who previously sued Lightfoot after his Chicago press pass was revoked, posted a picture of shuttered businesses on State Street near the "Magnificent Mile" on North Michigan Avenue with the comment, "Not even Old Blue Eyes could save this and Chicagoans have @lorilightfoot to thank."

He said in an interview with Fox News last week: "The policies that really destroyed State Street and honestly, Michigan Avenue, the Magnificent Mile was the one-two punch of the lockdowns, the looting, but also the policies that continue to this day."