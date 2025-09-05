WATCH TV LIVE

Hurricane Kiko Back to Category 4 as Forecasters Monitor Risks for Hawaii

(AP)

Friday, 05 September 2025 05:24 PM EDT

Hurricane Kiko intensified again to a Category 4 hurricane on Friday in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

Kiko had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and the hurricane center said it could strengthen more Friday afternoon and evening.

The major hurricane was more than 1,000 miles away from Hilo, Hawaii, but forecasters said Kiko could have impacts on the state next week. Some Hawaiian Islands could experience swells that cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, as soon as the end of the weekend.

