Bipartisan Bill to Make Looting in Natural Disasters a Felony

A new bipartisan bill being proposed in the House would make looting during natural disasters a felony. The bill comes at the front of hurricane season, which stretches from June 1-Nov. 30.

The Hill reported Wednesday that the Law On Offender Transgressions during Emergencies and Recovery, or LOOTER Act, introduced by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., would make petty larceny during natural disasters a crime punishable by up to one year in prison. For grand larceny, one could get up to five years in prison.

"As a former prosecutor, I've seen firsthand how looting during emergencies only deepens the suffering of disaster victims," Panetta said in a statement. "The LOOTER Act would ensure that those who prey on communities during times of crisis face serious consequences under federal law. Our bipartisan legislation is critical to better protecting disaster-stricken communities, supporting our local law enforcement partners, and sending a clear message that if you loot during a disaster, you will be held accountable."

The legislation was cosponsored by a bipartisan mix of lawmakers, including Reps. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Nehls, a former county sheriff, also noted in a statement that his district is "prone to natural disasters."

"When Hurricane Harvey hit," Nehls said, "I served as Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas, and know all too well how natural disasters leave people and their property vulnerable, especially to crime."

"This bill ensures accountability for those who take advantage of disaster and ensures justice for those who might fall victim to these low-life crimes."

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said they predict three to five major hurricanes this season.