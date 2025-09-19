LSE Beats Oxford as Top UK University for Second Year

For the second year running, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has been crowned the best university in Britain — topping Oxford and Cambridge while cementing its place at the top of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

The achievement marks a historic reshaping of the country's higher education hierarchy, with Oxford and Cambridge falling out of the top three for the first time in the guide's 32-year history.

LSE retained the number one spot after first climbing there in 2025, when it rose from fourth to displace Oxford.

This year, the University of St Andrews maintained its second-place finish, while Durham University surged into third, earning the title of University of the Year 2026.

Oxford and Cambridge, once perennial leaders of the table, now sit in joint fourth place.

Helen Davies, editor of the Good University Guide, described Durham's rise as "a significant achievement," noting its improved teaching quality and student experience.

"In a very competitive top 10 Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement," Davies said. "In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide's history."

The annual rankings are based on a wide set of measures, including student satisfaction, teaching quality, entry standards, research strength, graduate prospects, and sustainability.

Since its inception in 1993, the guide has been one of the most influential barometers for prospective students and universities alike.

LSE has not only led the overall league table but also picked up several key awards this year.

It was named University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year, and joint runner-up for Graduate Employment.

The recognition reflects LSE's growing global profile as a hub for social sciences, economics, and political research, as well as its ability to attract top international talent.

The broader top 10 list revealed further movement among Britain's elite institutions. Imperial College London ranked sixth, followed by the University of Bath, the University of Warwick, University College London, and the University of Bristol. The University of Strathclyde narrowly missed the cut but was recognized as runner-up University of the Year.

The full results will be published in a 96-page supplement with The Sunday Times on Sept. 21, with full details available online at thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings.