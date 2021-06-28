×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: london | fire | elephant and castle station

100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Near London's Elephant & Castle Station

firefighters fight fire
Firefighters tackle a fire nearby the Elephant & Castle Rail Station on June 28, 2021, in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Monday, 28 June 2021 10:32 AM

A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

Linking videos posted on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said Monday that 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.

The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches are completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.

It also urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.

Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

No further details were immediately available.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital. The London Fire Brigade said Monday that 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters were battling the...
london, fire, elephant and castle station
168
2021-32-28
Monday, 28 June 2021 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved