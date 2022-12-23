Report: US Firms Set to Rake in $20 Billion From Omnibus Passage for Ukraine

U.S. defense contractors stand to gain approximately $20 billion from the omnibus government spending bill that heads to the House for a vote on Friday, according to an analysis from the Security Policy Reform Institute.

The massive $1.7 trillion spending package includes $47.3 billion in aid for Ukraine as it continues to defend against a Russian invasion. Within the bill, there is $28.5 billion set aside for military-related spending, at least $20 billion of which will likely go to defense contractors, Stephen Semler wrote in his analysis.

According to Semler, nearly $14 billion is allocated for weapons research, development, and procurement; $9.56 billion for bilateral training and equipment programs; and $4.88 billion for U.S. military personnel and operations. Defense contractors will get almost all of the funds for weapons research, development, and procurement, as well as $4 billion of the funds set aside for bilateral training and equipment and more than $2 billion of the funds for U.S. personnel and operations.

Semler's estimate amounts were based on the average amount of annual funding that goes to contractors.

Defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have already raked in substantial sums from Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Lockheed Martin recently landed a $500 million contract to send more HIMARS (high-mobility artillery rocket system) to Ukraine.

Raytheon manufactures the Javelin anti-tank missile that the Ukrainians have used with great success, as well as the Patriot missile defense system. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the U.S. will provide the $1.1 billion Patriot system to Ukraine.

In addition to the Patriot defense systems, the State Department announced $1.85 billion in new aid for Ukraine on Wednesday.

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House, there seems to be continuing bipartisan support for supplying military aid to Ukraine into next year.