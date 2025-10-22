US LNG Export Surge Gets DOE Green Light

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports could jump by nearly 4 billion cubic feet per day from a new project in Louisiana.

It marks a significant increase in energy production and will potentially boost the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by billions.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has signed the final export authorization for the Venture Global liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

It has the potential to export nearly 4 billion cubic feet per day of LNG to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries. That permission to export to non-FTA countries is key to opening up the sale of U.S. LNG worldwide without restrictions.

The authorization follows the department's conditional authorization in March 2025 and reflects the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's May 2025 decision approving the siting, construction, and operation of the facility.

It also follows the DOE's position on a 2024 LNG study that reaffirmed LNG exports will strengthen U.S. energy leadership, along with creating jobs and providing U.S. allies with a reliable source of energy.

The authorization allows the company to send roughly 28 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year to countries without free trade agreements, cementing America's position as the world's top LNG exporter.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the added volume equals about 4 percent of current U.S. gas production, providing new demand for producers in the Gulf Coast and strengthening U.S. energy influence abroad.

Federal analyses project that increased LNG exports of this scale will produce positive economic effects, raising GDP by billions over time.

Louisiana officials expect thousands of construction jobs and several hundred permanent positions tied to CP2's operations, with ripple effects for pipeline, shipping, and local service industries.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Kyle Haustveit said in a release that, "In less than 10 months, President [Donald] Trump's administration is redefining what it means to unleash American energy by approving record new LNG exports."

He added, "Finalizing the non-FTA authorization for CP2 LNG will enable secure and reliable American energy access for our allies and trading partners, while also providing well-paid jobs and economic opportunities at home."